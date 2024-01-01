Ex-Napoli defender Scarlato: McTominay will prove big signing

Former Napoli defender Gennaro Scarlato has welcomed their new signings.

Scarlato admits he's a fan of former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku, who has arrived from Chelsea.

Scarlato told Radio Marte: "In the current Napoli of Antonio Conte, players of depth and mentality have arrived, the experience of McTominay and Lukaku is an added value.

"I believe that the Scotsman will be an important player and I think that he will soon play as a starter. The greatest resource remains Conte who changes the mentality and thanks to him, Napoli can definitively acquire the winning mentality.

"Change of formation? It is normal for a coach to evaluate these possibilities, we will see if he wants to do it immediately or later. Certainly a coach knows that if to make the best use of his players it is necessary to change the playing system he does not think about it too much."