Ex-Napoli coach Benitez: De Bruyne a triumph for De Laurentiis

Former Napoli coach Rafa Benitez has hailed their swoop for Kevin de Bruyne.

The Manchester City legend agreed to join Napoli last week and will sign formally on July 1 when his City deal expires.

Benitez, speaking with La Gazzetta dello Sport, said: "It's too early to make any predictions, but if you put De Bruyne in that already strong team, it's very clear that you're doing everything you can.

"Napoli, with two league titles in three seasons, belongs to an entrepreneurial culture that can be traced back to the ownership, therefore to (Aurelio) De Laurentiis: he brought innovation, he transformed and evolved football, he made the club a certainty at the highest levels."

ADL hired the right men

Benitez continued: "One might say too simple for a man of cinema. But you have to have the right people around you. I don't know (sports director Giovanni) Manna personally, they speak highly of him, and (Antonio) Conte certainly doesn't need to be flattered: in our sector, there's little to do, what you've achieved speaks for itself and not just in terms of results but of football culture."

On what De Bruyne adds to Napoli, he added: "A talent above the lines. Few like him in recent decades, as certain statistics on goals and assists show.

"It is reductive to talk about a midfielder, we are in the presence of a brilliant mind who can ignore his 34 years. De Bruyne is lively intelligence, elegance, refinement, everything that enhances a team like Napoli, which has never lacked talent."