De Bruyne: I've joined Napoli to win trophies

Kevin de Bruyne has assured Napoli fans he's joined to win silverware.

The Italian champions welcomed the former Manchester City midfielder last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

De Bruyne told Napoli's media channels: “I’m a winner, I want to win games. I’ve always been like this, I hate losing.

“The team won the Scudetto last year, so they are in the Champions League. I’m hopeful that we can create something good for the future together.

“The team wants to win, they are ambitious, it looks like a really good team put together, so for me it was a really nice project to come into and hopefully I can help the team get their ambitions through.”

Learning about Naples

On the passionate welcome from Napoli fans before and after his medical, De Bruyne also said: “I remember it was really loud. The supporters were a bit crazy!

"But that’s good, I think I understand a little bit how Naples works, how the city is behind the team, and this is also something I wanted to come into.

“At the beginning, maybe I need to adapt a little bit, but if you have so many people behind the team, it’s going to be a nice atmosphere for us to deliver.”

Lukaku reunion

De Bruyne also admitted he's happy to be playing with Romelu Lukaku again.

“I’ve known Romelu since I was 13 years old. He spoke a lot of good words about the team, the city, so I am excited to do good things together.

“I’m excited, it is something that is very new for me, I lived in England for 10 years, but I think it is going to be a nice experience for me, for my family, and I’m looking forward to it.”