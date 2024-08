Ex-Napoli chief Meluso: Zielinski departure my responsibility

Former Napoli sports chief Mauro Meluso is disappointed seeing Piotr Zielinski leaving.

Zielinski joined Inter Milan in a Bosman transfer this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I already said that that was my responsibility,” he told Sky Italia.

“The negotiations with the Pole’s agent were already underway when I arrived. I arrived a little late.”

“I regret that I didn’t intervene more clearly, because he was a very important player for Napoli.”