Ex-Napoli chief Meluso calls for summer market to be shortened

Former Napoli director Mauro Meluso says the summer market should be shortened to the month of July.

Meluso was reacting to news that FIGC have agreed to add a new window between June 1-10 from next year.

"I am in favour of a shorter transfer market, but it has to be done in concert with the other Federations, at least the other European ones,” former Napoli director of sport Meluso told Tuttomercatoweb.

“I maintain we should propose to UEFA an initiative that shortens the dates in Europe. I would like it to be a month, from July 1-30, as in a month you can do plenty. This is also because, let us be clear, the transfer market itself really begins much earlier, already in March.

“Over the summer, a month will do, then in January 15-20 days. There is no logic to making it drag on for so long.”