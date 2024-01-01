Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City explore buying back Palmer from Chelsea
REVEALED: Man Utd have clause in Carreras' Benfica deal
Petit surprised if Zizou interested in Man Utd job
EXCLUSIVE: Silvestre talks Van Nistelrooy, Ugarte & Man Utd's left-back dilemma

Ex-Lazio chief Tare: I wanted to sign Tavares three years ago, but...

Ex-Lazio chief Tare: I wanted to sign Tavares three years ago, but...
Ex-Lazio chief Tare: I wanted to sign Tavares three years ago, but...Action Plus
Former Lazio chief Igli Tare is happy seeing Nuno Tavares proving himself with the Rome club.

The Arsenal wing-back is on a season-long loan with Lazio.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tare told TMW: "It's the team that's most fun, they have an excellent coach (Marco Baroni), very well prepared, who has a very offensive player in mind and has adapted to the players he's signed. 

"It's a nice surprise, I hope it lasts a long time but for now they're a nice surprise.

"Who surprised me the most? Tavares, who had a big impact, but we knew about his characteristics. He should have arrived three years ago but at the time we didn't take him because he wasn't suited to (Maurizio) Sarri's style. Now he's finally arrived and is proving to be a top-level player."

Mentions
Serie ATavares NunoTare IgliLazioArsenalPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tare convinced ex-Brescia teammate Guardiola will work in Serie A
Lazio president Lotito: Greenwood absolutely not a regret
Massimo Oddo exclusive: Missing Barcelona move; stunned by Roma's De Rossi sacking; winning the lot