Ex-Lazio chief Tare: I wanted to sign Tavares three years ago, but...

Former Lazio chief Igli Tare is happy seeing Nuno Tavares proving himself with the Rome club.

The Arsenal wing-back is on a season-long loan with Lazio.

Tare told TMW: "It's the team that's most fun, they have an excellent coach (Marco Baroni), very well prepared, who has a very offensive player in mind and has adapted to the players he's signed.

"It's a nice surprise, I hope it lasts a long time but for now they're a nice surprise.

"Who surprised me the most? Tavares, who had a big impact, but we knew about his characteristics. He should have arrived three years ago but at the time we didn't take him because he wasn't suited to (Maurizio) Sarri's style. Now he's finally arrived and is proving to be a top-level player."