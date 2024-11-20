Ex-Inter Milan president Thohir stunned by Indonesian success: World Cup would change everything

Former Inter Milan president Erik Thohir admits Indonesian football is buzzing over their World Cup qualifying chances.

Indonesia are just one point behind Australia in their group for a direct place in the 2026 tournament.

Now president of the Indonesian Football Federation, Thohir told Il Corriere dello Sport: "It would be incredible. In recent months the passion for football here has never been so high. I think it is clear to everyone how hard the Federation is working to carry out an effective and solid program.

"There have never been so many consecutive sell-outs. There are sponsors at every pitch willing to collaborate, the revenue from TV rights will be doubled. The national team has access and involves everyone's interest.

"Indonesia is a sleeping giant. Despite a high potential, in the past football has not been managed in the right way, with professionalism and transparency. The turning point came after the tragedy at the Kanjuruhan stadium (135 deaths as a result of clashes in the stands in 2022. At that time I was asked to become president of the Federation. Once I had the job, I worked to ensure there was cohesion and understanding."

