Ex-Dinamo Zagreb coach Jurcevic: Sucic perfect for Inter Milan

Former Dinamo Zagreb coach Nikola Jurcevic is happy seeing Petar Sucic join Inter Milan.

The young midfielder made the move from Dinamo last week, though remains in Zagreb on-loan.

Jurcevic told FCInter1908: “I think Inter is the right team for Sucic. “We can see that, for example, with Brozovic, who had a great career at Inter and followed a similar path to Sucic.

“So, I believe Sucic could be a perfect fit for Inter.

“Sucic is a complete midfielde. He has pace, technical skills, and can get into the box to score goals.

“He is capable of playing both as a number 6 and a number 8."

 

