Ex-AC Milan coach Capello: Time for Leao to become a man

Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello is disappointed with what he's seen from his old club.

Capello doesn't regard the Rossonero as title contenders this season.

“I hope I am wrong, but it will be hard because Milan have been struggling too much,” said Capello.

“Nothing has changed from last season in terms of organisation. Players will have to react. After the silly thing made by Leao and Theo, they must prove to be a solid group because balance is the most important thing.”

On the controversy swirling around Rafael Leao, Capello continued: “All that happens at Milan seems Leao’s fault, but he does everything to make this situation continue.

“But he is the only one who can create danger: it is time that he became a man after the childish whims.”