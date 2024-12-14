Empoli coach D'Aversa admits "a lot of regret" after Torino defeat

Empoli coach Roberto D'Aversa admitted frustration after their 1-0 defeat at home to Torino.

Che Adams produced the winner for Toro in the second-half on Friday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

D'Aversa said afterwards: "There is a lot of regret for not having brought home a point, if you analyse all the numbers. We conceded a goal after a distraction of ours, Torino has quality players. The incidents today condemned us, we must think about where we can improve.

"But (Vanja) Milinkovic-Savic was good, in other situations we weren't actually cynical. We tried to do a lot of things also on set pieces that we also tried to do on the pitch.

"I won't comment on the referee's performance, we also need to be good at easing things down. It's right that he enjoys his debut, he's young and the right person will evaluate him."

He added, "In the difficulty the boys didn't deserve to lose and that's exactly the disappointment. Despite the many injuries, we're doing well. We have to try to recover as many players as possible."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play