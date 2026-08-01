Ebenezer Akinsanmiro joins Monza on loan from Inter Milan

Serie A side Monza have completed the signing of Nigeria international midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro on loan from Inter Milan, with an obligation to buy subject to certain conditions.

The 21-year-old began his career at Remo Stars before moving to Italy in 2023 to join Inter’s youth setup.

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He quickly impressed, registering six goals and two assists during the 2023/24 Primavera campaign.

Akinsanmiro made his Serie A debut for Inter against Lecce in February 2024 and later celebrated the league title with the Nerazzurri.

He subsequently gained senior experience on loan at Sampdoria, making 38 appearances across Serie B and the Coppa Italia, before spending the 2025/26 season with Pisa, where he featured 25 times.

The Lagos-born midfielder earned his first Nigeria senior cap against Egypt in December 2025. Technically gifted and physically strong, Akinsanmiro will now look to establish himself at Monza.