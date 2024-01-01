Dybala's ex-agent: Roma failed to make him feel the centre of everything

Tribal Football
Claudio Anellucci has offered his opinion on AS Roma striker Paulo Dybala's imminent move to Al Qadsiah.

Anellucci is Dybala's former agent.

He told TMW Radio: "I know a little about the thoughts of the boy Dybala and I know that he must feel at the centre of everything that surrounds him.

"As when he feels something of distrust he loses 50% of Dybala as a man and footballer. Evidently he went to talk to the coach and understood that he couldn't be 100%. Dybala won't stay to be just any player.

"The same thing happened to Juventus and so he went to the deadline hoping to be signed by Inter. The adventure at Roma is in line with what we expected, with his frailties, falls and relapses. When a player's fear of injury becomes a problem, he could have done much more. For me, Roma will not sign Dybala's replacement, they will take (Matias) Soulé as his replacement."

