DONE DEAL: Roma sign free agent Hummels

AS Roma have completed the signing of Mats Hummels.

Hummels arrives as a free agent after coming off contract at Borussia Dotmund over the summer.

The veteran defender has signed a one-year contract with the option for another 12 months.

Hummels will be paid a €3m salary in Rome.

The former Germany international, 35, will wear the No15 shirt.