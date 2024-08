DONE DEAL: Released Atalanta defender Palomino joins Cagliari

Released Atalanta defender Jose Luis Palomino has joined Cagliari.

The 34 year-old has signed a one-year contract with the Sardinians.

Palomino had made 225 appearances for La Dea, having arrived in 2017 from Ludogorets.

The Argentine's one-year deal with Cagliari includes the option of another 12 months.

Cagliari management have stated Palomino's ability to play in a three- and four-man defence was key in their decision to deal him in.