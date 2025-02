Monza have signed free agent Keita Balde Diao.

The former Lazio striker has signed with Monza to the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 30 year-old forward was a free agent after being released from his contract at Sivasspor last month.

His deal with Monza includes a 12 month option.

Balde had been training with Monza this week and quickly impressed rehired coach Alessandro Nesta, who approved the deal yesterday.