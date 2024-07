DONE DEAL: Juventus sign Buducnost Podgorica prospect Adzic

Juventus have clinched the signing of Montenegro youngster Vasilije Adzic.

Adzic joins Juve from Buducnost Podgorica for €2m rising to a fee of €5m based on bonuses.

He will initially be registered with Juve's NextGen team in Serie C.

The midfielder has signed a contract with Juve to 2027.

Adzic, who turned 18 in May, can play in midfield and also at wing-back.