DONE DEAL: Juventus confirm signing of Porto winger Conceicao
Juventus have signed Porto winger Francisco Conceicao.

Conceicao joins Juve on-loan for the season. The deal involves a €7m loan fee which could rise to €10m.

In Juve's announcement, there is no mention of a permanent option.

Juve declared on Tuesday: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with FC Porto for the temporary

acquisition, until 30 June 2025, of the registration rights of the player Francisco Fernandes de Conceicao has been finalized for a consideration of €7 million.

“This consideration may be increased up to a maximum of €3 million over the duration of the player’s contract, upon the achievement of further performance objectives.”

