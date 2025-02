Inter Milan have closed the signing of Lithuanian teen Henrikas Adomavičius.

The 16 year-old joins Inter from Kauno Žalgiris.

Advertisement Advertisement

Adomavičius stands at 1.98m and has played for varioud Lithuania youth teams.

In 2024, he was recognised as the best goalkeeper in the EJL U-15, highlighting his skills and potential in youth football.

Adomavičius will initially begin with Inter's U18 team.