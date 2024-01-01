DONE DEAL: Gaspar thrilled to make Lecce move

Tribal Football
Kialonda Gaspar is delighted with his move to Lecce.

The Angola defender has joined Lecce in a €2m deal from Estrela Amadora.

Gaspar said at his presentation today: "I had a lot of time to decide. I chose Lecce because of its history. I watched many Italian football matches. Serie A is among the best leagues in the world.

"I adapt to the coach's needs, to the types of games, to the opponents. With the club I often played at 3 or 5, with the Angolan national team at 4. I adapt to what is asked of me.

"In the short time I had available I felt a lot of warmth from the people of Lecce. I have to learn Italian well to be able to approach it better. I spoke a lot with my French teammates because I studied this language at school."

He added, "As a child I greatly appreciated Sergio Ramos and Thiago Silva. I admire them greatly for their quality and desire to work despite their age."

