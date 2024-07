DONE DEAL: Alaves sign AC Milan attacker Romero

Alaves have signed AC Milan attacker Luka Romero.

The young midfielder moves to Alaves on a season-long loan with the option to buy.

Romero spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Almeria.

He only joined Milan a year ago from Lazio, but could cut ties should he impress with Alaves this coming season.

It's suggested the option to buy is set at €7m.