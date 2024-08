DONE DEAL: AC Milan sign Roma keeper Mastrantonio

AC Milan have signed AS Roma goalkeeper Davide Mastrantonio.

The youngster arrives on-loan and will be registered with Futuro Milan for their season in Serie C.

Mastrantonio is an Italy U19 international and was part of the squad which won last year's Euros.

Last season, the keeper played on loan in Serie C for Pro Vercelli and Guidonia.