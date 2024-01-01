Di Canio slams Inter Milan: Approach and attitude all wrong for derby defeat

Lazio great Paolo di Canio slammed Inter Milan's players for Sunday's derby defeat to AC Milan.

Inter were clear favourites for the clash, but were deservedly beaten 2-1 by their city rivals.

Di Canio later said on Sky Italia: "When we saw the formation we thought, 'Yes ok, the 4 attackers can bother the defenders but once Inter cross that line they stretch out with the full-backs and everything else', but it didn't happen thanks to the great application and determination of the Milan players.

"Then we have to declare that Inter is not a great team in all respects. Because, if at the start of the season the approach with Monza is soft thinking about City and you make changes, even right ones given the many commitments, then you see that they ran straight to them and that Milan entered like a knife through butter.

"Pulisic's goal was embarrassing, Mkhitaryan had rested so it's not a question of age but of attitude . Dimarco did well, but 3 of the 5 midfielders seemed to say that Milan had every right to be so aggressive and instead we are in a privileged situation. It seemed like this type of attitude. Mkhitaryan who falls with Morata and looks at him as if to say 'you can't do it like this', calmly. It's not the attitude of this Inter usually. The approach was wrong."