Di Canio slams antics of AC Milan pair Theo, Leao: A disgrace!

Former AC Milan striker Paolo di Canio blasted Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez during their draw with Lazio.

Both players started the 2-2 draw from the bench and during one break in play, they stayed on the other side of the pitch while coach Paulo Fonseca spoke with the players.

Di Canio later commented: "Here we are talking about serious things, this is a disgrace in my opinion. You are not at the after-work team, where you are there and I pay for your pitch and you can do what you want, here you are at Milan. We are talking about Theo and Leao, one of them is often the captain too, but what are you doing?

"Your teammates will have felt downgraded by your attitude."

Fonseca later declared in his post-match press conference: "I have already spoken to Theo. I don't tell lies, you know me, I'm always sincere and honest. There is no problem with Theo and Rafa, they didn't start the match, I spoke to them during the week and they understood, they came in well because I think that if there had been a problem they wouldn't have come in like that."

