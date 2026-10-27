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Paz inspires late Como turnaround to beat Torino and move into Serie A top four

Paz celebrates his goal
Paz celebrates his goalVALERIO PENNICINO / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Como made it four wins on the bounce in all competitions after coming from behind to earn a late 3-1 victory over Torino, whose three-game winning run came to an end.

Much was expected from this tie between two teams with momentum on their side, and the only surprise in the first half was that a hugely entertaining opening 45 minutes produced only a single goal.

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Torino’s opener owed much to the persistence of Kian Fitz-Jim, who dispossessed a sloppy Jacobo Ramon inside the Como penalty box, and the Dutchman’s cross allowed Che Adams to blast home from eight yards.

Como’s response was immediate but ultimately futile, as Anastasios Douvikas’ glancing effort beat Toro goalkeeper Lucas Perri but rolled wide of the post, while Ramon almost atoned for his earlier blunder but directed his header straight at Perri from six yards out. Moments before half-time, Lucas Da Cunha rifled a low effort just wide after a poor headed clearance from Rafik Belghali, sealing a frustrating opening period for the away side.

Early in the second half, the woodwork became the latest obstacle between Como and an equaliser, as Maxence Caqueret’s shot crashed off the crossbar.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Despite their attacking endeavour, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez kept Cesc Fabregas’ men in with a chance to grab a point.

The on-loan Spanish stopper produced a trio of saves to keep the deficit at just one goal, including an incredible instinctive stop to tip a close-range Giovanni Simeone header onto the crossbar.

With Ignazio Abate’s side closing in on a fourth consecutive Serie A win, the Lariani’s attack finally clicked into gear, as Nico Paz’s devilish cross allowed Ramon to nod home a deserved equaliser at the back post.

Minutes later, the turnaround was complete as Paz turned goalscorer, with the Argentine superstar glancing home a Yan Couto cross to once again become the hero for Como.

All that was left was for Martin Baturina to add a third goal in added time, after being gifted a chance by a desperate Toro defence, whose resistance has visibly wilted.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nico Paz (Como)

Check out the match stats here.

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