De Bruyne talks up ex-Man City pal Grealish to Napoli chiefs

Kevin de Bruyne is pushing new club Napoli to move for Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish.

Grealish has been put up for sale by City this summer and has been left out of their Club World Cup squad this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

After leaving City for Napoli last week, The Sun says De Bruyne has been talking up Grealish's qualities to Napoli chiefs.

City are prepared to sell Grealish for £40m, but much will hinge on his willingness to accept a pay-cut to make a move to Naples.

Currently on £300,000-a-week at City, Grealish can expected little more than half that as a Napoli player.