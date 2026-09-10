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Former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez set for sensational Colombia return
Former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez set for sensational Colombia returnČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Latin Sport Images

Former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich play maker James Rodriguez is reportedly on the verge of joining Colombian side Atletico Nacional.

The 35-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Minnesota United in June. Rodriguez featured just eight times for the MLS side, providing two assists.

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According to journalist Pipe Sierra, the playmaker is now on the verge of returning to Colombian club football with Atletico Nacional.

Rodriguez came through Envigado’s academy, going on to make 30 appearances for the club, before leaving for Argentinian side Banfield in 2008.

He had been linked with a return to Europe with Serie B side Avellino, speaking to manager Alessandro Nesta, but that move appears to have fallen through.

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