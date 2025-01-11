Danilo agent takes aim at Juventus management

The agent of Danilo has taken aim at Juventus management.

Bruno Misorelli has confirmed Danilo is set to leave Juve this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

And when reacting to a question from one fan, Misorelli hinted at frustration with the club's management team.

Asked on X if, "(Sporting director) Cristiano Giuntoli is working on Danilo’s exit"?

Misorelli replied: "Yes. And preparing (coach Thiago) Motta’s exit too!!!!"

The post was eventually deleted, but hints at some tension between Danilo's camp and Juve as the former club captain faces up to a departure.