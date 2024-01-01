Curva Sud Milano warns AC Milan: There are no more excuses

AC Milan ultras are demanding better from the team after an underwhelming start to the season.

The Curva Sud Milano ultras group have released a statement ahead of their clash with Venezia at San Siro stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

The statement read: “The start of the season for our Milan has been to say the least disappointing, to the point where it feels like we’re living through the end of the campaign that just finished.

“These are not our ambitions, so nothing and nobody can be justified for the embarrassing display seen in the first three games.

“There are no more excuses for anyone, from now on everyone has to take their share of the responsibility, leaving nobody out!

“We invite the Rossoneri population to meet up at 18.45 outside the entrance ramp of the bus, to make sure the club, coach and players understand that September already represents a decisive crossroads for our season!

“With Milan always in our hearts!”