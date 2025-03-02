Curva Sud announce AC Milan protest against Lazio; slams "invisible" Cardinale

AC Milan's Curva Sud will stage a protest against the owners and players at today's clash with Lazio at San Siro stadium.

Ultras won't be seen until the 15th minute after kickoff in response to the team's poor performances.

In an open letter, the Curva Sud declared:

"It's only the beginning of March and our season is already in its final credits, or almost. There are only two derbies left in the Italian championship for you to regain a shred of dignity or to definitively certify YOUR total failure.

"Last summer you continued the chain of errors committed in the previous one, extolling choices that were clearly inadequate (and you had been made aware of this several times), ignoring the needs of a team that needed something completely different.

"At the end of January you tried to remedy YOUR mistakes, spending everything you could and should have spent in July, thus renouncing almost all of your summer choices, but the lack of any type of planning and the unbreathable air you created around Milan, have nipped in the bud any type of reaction from an environment now in disarray.

"The faults of a totally invisible Ownership are evident and unjustifiable (Cardinale has not been to Milan since September), which has chosen to eliminate a key figure such as that of the sporting director, fundamental to building a team up to the task and guaranteeing a constant and constructive presence at Milanello, instead entrusting the image of Milan to collaborators who have distinguished themselves only for disguises or interviews that go beyond the ridiculous.

"All this cannot be a justification for the other protagonists of this outrage: The coach, who compared to the previous one, has not changed the team's attitude on the field by a comma, even accentuating the internal divisions, with the results and the non-game that we all know.

"The players, always supported incessantly until Thursday, were protagonists of indecent matches such as in Zagreb, Rotterdam, Bologna and many others, straightened only at the end thanks to episodes, otherwise today we would be talking about an even heavier balance. Many of them, for performances and attitudes have shown that they are not worthy of wearing our shirt, in the absolute silence of a complacent and guiltily absent management.

"ON SUNDAY WE WILL START LEAVING YOU ALONE BY ENTERING THE STANDS ONLY IN THE 15TH MINUTE, HOPE THAT THE REST OF THE STADIUM WILL DO THE SAME.

"IF WE DO NOT SEE SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN PERFORMANCE and ABOVE ALL IN ATTITUDE, WE WILL GET TO THE POINT OF ABANDONING YOU TOTALLY, LEAVING YOU “ALONE WITH YOUR SHAME”

"At the end of the year, a profound corporate RESET will be necessary, the American model proposed up to now has failed from every point of view. Strong choices, important decisions, structural changes with a new command line composed of football men are needed, if we want to seriously rebuild the most glorious club in Italy, bringing the fans back to breathe that Milanism that you have destroyed in recent years."