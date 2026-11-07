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Crisis club Napoli cancel Max Allegri press conference ahead of Lazio showdown

Crisis club Napoli cancel Max Allegri press conference ahead of Lazio showdown
Crisis club Napoli cancel Max Allegri press conference ahead of Lazio showdownREUTERS

Napoli have dramatically decided to cancel Max Allegri's press conference ahead of their Serie A clash with Lazio on Sunday (November 8).

Veteran Italian boss Allegri was appointed Napoli boss in the summer, replacing Scudetto winner Antonio Conte.

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It hasn’t quite worked out for the coach or the club. Napoli are down in 10th with just 14 points from their opening ten games of the Serie A campaign.

It’s been widely reported in Italy that Allegri is fighting for his job at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The chaos was compounded by the club’s decision to cancel Allegri’s pre-match press conference just ten minutes before it was set to begin.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the order to scrap it came directly from President Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Napoli face table toppers Lazio just days after a potentially devastating 4-1 Champions League defeat to Porto.

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