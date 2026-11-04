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Napoli set sights on Barcelona outcast Gavi

Napoli set sights on Barcelona outcast Gavi
Napoli set sights on Barcelona outcast GaviREUTERS

Napoli are reportedly keen on bringing Barcelona outcast Gavi to the Serie A.

 A couple of serious injuries early into his Barcelona career appear to have somewhat hampered Gavi’s career under Hansi Flick.

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Gavi tore his ACL during a Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia, sidelining him for roughly 11 months. He then suffered a medial meniscus in the same right knee, keeping him out for another five.

The midfielder has made 21 appearances across all competitions over the past two seasons under Flick, and its been widely reported Barcelona no longer consider his ‘untouchable’.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato(via GOAL), Napoli are hoping to take advantage of the uncertainty and bring the 22-year-old to Italy.

The report adds that Napoli are already in talks with Gavi’s representatives ahead of a potential January move.

Manchester United moved to sign him in the summer, but those advances were swiftly rebuffed by the midfielder.

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