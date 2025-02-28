Costacurta: Bologna have further diminished AC Milan top four hopes

AC Milan hero Billy Costacurta can see the Rossonero missing Champions League qualifying this season.

Milan's defeat at Bologna last night left them sitting in eighth place on the Serie A table, with Bologna now sixth.

Costacurta told Sky Italia: "Bologna has a wonderful energy and a modern game that everyone likes.

"Furthermore, the referee made it enjoyable, a match with good intensity for the Italian championship. I think Bologna deserved the victory.

"And with this result I think Milan almost definitively distances itself from the Champions League zone."