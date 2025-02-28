Conceicao rants against media and ref after AC Milan lose at Bologna

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao hit out at the match officials and media after defeat at Bologna on Thursday night.

Rafael Leao gave Milan the lead before Santiago Castro and Dan Ndoye turned the game around for Bologna as they won 2-1.

“This is the case. We were connected to the game, compact, know where to press the opponent, keep the defence tight too and allow our midfielders to find spaces between the lines, which is where Bologna can struggle with their full-backs pushing forward,” said Conceicao.

“This is the problem, because when we are in the game and do what we prepared, we create chances and reach the final third easily. Every now and then, we get these moments and it all goes.

“I again am sorry to talk about this, because it is not just the referee’s fault that we lost, but these incidents keep happening and at times it feels like we’re walking on hot coals during a match. That is a matter of mentality. There are moments that are very positive for the other team and very negative for us.

“The trouble is there is debate about the criteria, sometimes the referees whistle for anything and sometimes they don’t whistle at all. Referees are human, they can make mistakes too, but this was a very important game.”

Conceicao also snapped: “I realise that every day people talk about my situation here and my future, acting as if I was just dropped in here, but I faced five very big Italian clubs, I faced coaches like Sarri and Pioli in charge of teams that were theoretically weaker, but I always qualified against them other than with Inter.

“I see people talk about my situation, so let them just tell me to go if they want, I don’t want one more Euro, so let me reassure them. I did not just come here out of nothing. I won 13 trophies, I had 100 Champions League games. Still people talk about it and say mean things, I have family and neighbours who see what is happening, it’s not fair.

“I am sorry for having let loose a bit there, I prefer to talk about football.”