Conte pleased with Napoli players for victory over Udinese

Napoli coach Antonio Conte was delighted with his players after their 3-1 win against Udinese.

Conte happy with the performance and dismissed the impact of Udinese taking the lead.

“We should not let the result confuse us, we were trailing 1-0, but that was a fluke because we controlled the game from start to finish. I didn’t even see the incident leading to the penalty, but it’s not as if we changed much from one half to the next,” Conte told DAZN.

“We played with character and quality, we had chances in the first half that were not taken, we need to continue along this path. I said it after the defeat to Lazio too, our team needs to play this type of football, keeping the ball, trying to dominate the match, pressing high and not leaving the initiative to the other team.

“Udinese are a very good side and I saw a strong response from my lads.”

On David Neres' performance, he continued: “David has been training with us for a long time. Kvara and Politano were preferred, but I knew that I had a strong player who has improved a lot in every aspect over the last five months, including physically and the way he helps out the defence. He is a valuable option on the right or the left.

“We don’t just train 11 players throughout the week, we train 22 of them, so that when someone misses out, they all know what plan to follow. Neres works hard, has quality and now has even more chance to show what he can do during Kvara’s injury.”