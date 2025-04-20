Conte continues Napoli budget rage after win at Monza: Massacred!

Napoli coach Antonio Conte again expressed his frustration over the club's transfer policy after victory over Monza.

The Azzurri won 1-0, though the result was overshadowed amid doubts around Conte' future.

He said afterwards, “I am happy in Naples, so is my family, as there is sun, wonderful food, the people are welcoming, but that is my private life and I cannot just stop there.

“I bring with me a responsibility and you in the media are the first to give it to me, saying that if Conte is on the bench, then the team will win. Seeing as you put that responsibility on me, I don’t want to let the fans down.

“I cannot live on miracles rather than planning.”

"We will be massacred!"

Conte's initial outburst drew a critical response from president Aurelio de Laurentiis on Saturday morning.

The coach continued: “I have admiration and respect for the president. They asked me to give a helping hand, and I am doing that, but the Napoli fans want to win, and they have this ambition. If they don’t win, they can become nasty.

“I have to calculate everything, I am not stupid. I put big pressure on myself, but I also need the right weapons to fight with, otherwise it’s a massacre and I don’t want to be massacred.”