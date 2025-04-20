Tribal Football
Most Read
Hansi Flick provided Robert Lewandowski injury update
Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz makes transfer decision
Zubimendi makes decision between Real Madrid and Arsenal
Chelsea joined by giant Euro duo in Rashford pursuit

Conte continues Napoli budget rage after win at Monza: Massacred!

Carlos Volcano
Conte continues Napoli budget rage after win at Monza: Massacred!
Conte continues Napoli budget rage after win at Monza: Massacred!ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / STUDIO FOTOGRAFICO BUZZI SRL
Napoli coach Antonio Conte again expressed his frustration over the club's transfer policy after victory over Monza.

The Azzurri won 1-0, though the result was overshadowed amid doubts around Conte' future.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said afterwards, “I am happy in Naples, so is my family, as there is sun, wonderful food, the people are welcoming, but that is my private life and I cannot just stop there.

“I bring with me a responsibility and you in the media are the first to give it to me, saying that if Conte is on the bench, then the team will win. Seeing as you put that responsibility on me, I don’t want to let the fans down.

“I cannot live on miracles rather than planning.”

 

"We will be massacred!"

Conte's initial outburst drew a critical response from president Aurelio de Laurentiis on Saturday morning.

The coach continued: “I have admiration and respect for the president. They asked me to give a helping hand, and I am doing that, but the Napoli fans want to win, and they have this ambition. If they don’t win, they can become nasty.

“I have to calculate everything, I am not stupid. I put big pressure on myself, but I also need the right weapons to fight with, otherwise it’s a massacre and I don’t want to be massacred.”

 

Mentions
Serie AConte AntonioNapoliMonza
Related Articles
Napoli president De Laurentiis unimpressed by Conte swipe
The Calcio Comment: Lukaku determined to win Scudetto for Napoli - and Conte
Antonio Conte sends defiant message as Napoli keep Serie A hopes alive