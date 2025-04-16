Tribal Football
Como president Suwarso: A 60% Alli would be a triumph for all

Carlos Volcano
Como president Suwarso: A 60% Alli would be a triumph for all
Como president Mirwan Suwarso insists there's no big expectations around Dele Alli.

The former England midfielder, after a difficult 18 months with Tottenham and Everton, is beginning to rebuild his career in Italy, where he made his Serie A debut earlier this year.

Alli was sent off on that appearance, but Suwarso says everyone inside the club are backing the midfielder to get back to consistent football.

He told Cronache di Spogliatoio: "He had an injury, but if he returned to 60% it would be a triumph for everyone."

Recalling their journey to Serie A, Suwarso also said: "We started in Serie D with 5 employees, now we are 200.

"What happens on the pitch depends a lot on the structure behind it. Next year we definitely want to improve the ranking, but we don't like to communicate precise objectives.

"In the 80s, thanks to Mino Favini, Como had a great youth sector. Here we want to recreate something similar."

