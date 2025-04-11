Dele Alli: Pochettino empowered me, no advice at Spurs

Dele Alli has shared that Mauricio Pochettino never offered him specific "words of advice" but instead empowered him to be himself during his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

The England international departed North London for Everton after struggles with injuries, poor form, and off-field issues affected his performance.

Pochettino remains the coach under whom the midfielder accumulated the most minutes, and he has now shared how the former Chelsea manager was able to get the best out of him during their time at Spurs.

"I think Poch, what he just said to me was to be myself, and it wouldn't be so much words of advice. It was more like he just kind of allowed me to be like myself on the pitch," Alli told Como website.

Alli has now joined Serie A newcomers Como and has made just one appearance for Cesc Fabregas' team this season.