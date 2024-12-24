Como coach Cesc unhappy with players after Inter Milan defeat

Como coach Cesc Fabregas admitted disappointment after their 2-0 defeat at Inter Milan.

Inter won on Monday night via goals from Carlos Augusto and Marcus Thuram.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cesc later said: “It all goes down to small details, they had to break the deadlock from a set play and I don’t think Inter expected Como to be so positive without the ball.

“We need to do a lot better with the ball, though, and today I got a great idea of who has my style of football in their blood and who does not.

“I don’t remember Inter doing anything in the first half. We had situations, like Strefezza should’ve put in the cross quickly and not taken an extra touch, Nico Paz on his own, Fadera twice was two against one…

“Quite a few others too didn’t have the right character to go there, be aggressive and get the ball into the box quickly. Da Cunha, however, I take my hat off to him, because this is what I want, a team that plays without fear.

“I am angry because we felt the sensation in the stadium that we could’ve hurt them and we didn’t do it. I want players with character.”

He also said, “We saw Arsenal struggle and lose here, we saw Atalanta concede four goals here, so this is one of the three best teams in Europe right now.

“With that in mind, I expected us to be more effective and not give the ball away so cheaply. After this performance and the one against Roma, these are two positive games and we can only build on them.”