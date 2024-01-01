Como coach Cesc happy after victory over Hellas Verona

Como coach Cesc Fabregas was delighted with victory over Hellas Verona.

Como won 3-2, with Patrick Cutrone scoring twice. Andrea Belotti also struck for the hosts. Tomas Suslov was sent off for Verona midway through the second-half.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cesc later said: “If we do well as a team, Cutrone will get more chances to score.

“Today, my team showcased a great personality and the football I want to see.”

He also said, “We conceded a goal in the closing minutes and this is not good.

“Everyone knows we played a great first half and deserved to win. However, we could’ve scored five or six goals in the opening 45 minutes. We should’ve wrapped up the game earlier.

“We can’t keep conceding two goals in every match, so we should keep analysing our mistakes and improve.”