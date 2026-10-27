Christian Pulisic has reportedly reached a 'verbal agreement' over a new contract at AC Milan.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a solid Serie A player during his time at AC Milan, scoring 45 goals and providing 25 assists in his 142 games across all competitions.

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AC Milan have been keen on tying Pulisic down to a new deal for some time, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Now, per Fabrizio Romano, the two parties have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ over a new deal that would be valid until 2031.

AC Milan remain unbeaten in the league under new boss Ruben Amorim, sitting in fourth with 18 points from their first eight games.