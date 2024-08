Chelsea striker Lukaku in Italy; undergoing Napoli medical

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is in Italy today.

The Belgium international is currently in Rome, attending the Villa Stuart clinic to undergo his Napoli medical.

All signs are that terms between Chelsea and Napoli have been struck for the striker.

Lukaku is expected to make the move for €25-30m. A major sell-on clause will also be included.

He will join Napoli as a replacement for Victor Osimhen, who's next club is still to be determined.