Tribal Football
Most Read
Fenerbahce vice-president Ilicali: We promised Amrabat to Mourinho
Chelsea signing Sancho drops surprise exit message to Man Utd
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: We were forced into McTominay sale
Napoli chief Manna: Osimhen made clear he didn't want to play for us

Chelsea boss Maresca explains Osimhen signing miss

Chelsea boss Maresca explains Osimhen signing miss
Chelsea boss Maresca explains Osimhen signing miss
Chelsea boss Maresca explains Osimhen signing missAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has explained failing to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Maresca admits the terms to sign the Nigerian turned them off.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We want players but we want players that we decide and then the condition has to be our condition. So if the players are not here, then that means the conditions were not good for us,” said Maresca after their draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Chelsea manager was asked if the situation could change in January and perhaps they might revisit the Osimhen situation?

“Yeah, we’ll see now, from here to January. I don’t know how many games we have, but I’ve told you many times I like to focus on the next days. So we will see in January.”

Mentions
Serie AOsimhen VictorChelseaNapoliPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Damiani backing Lukaku for Napoli: Right player in right place
Congerton ups Al Ahli's offer to Napoli striker Osimhen
Napoli confident of Lukaku price with Chelsea; Osimhen sale remains option