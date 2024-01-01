Chelsea boss Maresca explains Osimhen signing miss

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has explained failing to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Maresca admits the terms to sign the Nigerian turned them off.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We want players but we want players that we decide and then the condition has to be our condition. So if the players are not here, then that means the conditions were not good for us,” said Maresca after their draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Chelsea manager was asked if the situation could change in January and perhaps they might revisit the Osimhen situation?

“Yeah, we’ll see now, from here to January. I don’t know how many games we have, but I’ve told you many times I like to focus on the next days. So we will see in January.”