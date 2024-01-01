Cesc delighted with Como spirit for Cagliari draw

Como coach Cesc Fabregas was pleased with Monday night's 1-1 draw against Cagliari.

Patrick Cutrone cancelled out Roberto Piccoli's opener for Cagliari to earn Como a first point in Serie A.

Cesc later said: “I felt the victory was close, we deserved more in the second half, having played with courage and character.

“I am happy, because this is a difficult place to play, but at the same time we need to improve and as soon as possible get used to the Serie A tempo.

“We are a family, everyone has to run for everyone else. We are working very hard defensively, but with many new players we need to repeat, repeat, repeat the movements in training. It needs a little time, we are a work in progress, but still want to go out there and try to win every game. This is the mentality we need.

“This is a club that two years ago did not have a training ground. We have grown very quickly.”