Celtic boss Rodgers tells Atalanta target O'Riley: You don't need to leave

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers hopes to keep hold of Matt O'Riley amid Atalanta's pursuit.

La Dea are pushing to sign the Denmark international.

Rodgers said: “I'm very confident it won't affect him.

"It's not easy, this is the reality, but he is an absolute professional."

Rodgers also had important words for O'Riley: “He knows he's in a good position here. I've said it before, Celtic is a place you can leave, but you don't have to. And I think he's seen what the last three years have given him and the progress he's made in his career.

"He's 23, so if he gets to 35, he'll have another 12 years left in his career, he's invested in his time, in his development."