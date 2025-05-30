Capello supportive of Allegri AC Milan return: New signings now needed

Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello is supportive of the return of Max Allegri.

After the sacking of Sergio Conceicao last night, it was announced this morning that Allegri had been hired as new Milan coach. Allegri returns to the Rossonero after 11 years since his first spell in charge.

"It was crucial to send a clear signal to the entire environment after an extremely disappointing season. Milan can no longer afford mistakes, and they’ve started off on the right foot,” Capello wrote in his column for La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I’m convinced that (sports director Igli) Tare played a key role in the decision to bet on Max, a coach with experience and personality. With Allegri on the bench, I expect to see the caprices of last season.

“Before discussing transfer and tactics, let’s focus on the immediate impact Max can have on Milan. First of all, on mentality. Last season, we saw a team that did everything right for 20 minutes and then switched off.

"Everyone was enthusiastic about attacking, but few made the same efforts when it came to tracking back. It won’t happen with Allegri, who has always created a cohesive environment and a team with a clear purpose and balance.”

Top four needed

Capello also said, “In my view, Tare and Allegri should agree on technical choices, while CEO Giorgio Furlani must be responsible for approving or rejecting signings based on financial considerations.

“I don’t know how far they can go, but I know exactly where they must finish. In the top four, otherwise it will surely be another failure.”