Cafu: Maldini should still be working at AC Milan

Marcos Cafu says former AC Milan teammate Paolo Maldini should be still working with the Rossonero.

Maldini was sacked last year as technical director by Milan president Gerry Cardinale.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cafu said, “Maldini is the symbol of Milan. He was the best defender in the history of the game, he made Milan great and he should always be working there."

The former Brazil fullback also discussed Silvio Berlusconi's leadership at Milan.

He said at the Trento Football Festival: “He would come to Milanello and hand out advice on tactics, set plays and all that. Every day he had a new tactic in mind, would come and give us advice, but he respected all the players.”