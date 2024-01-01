Tribal Football
Most Read
SHOCKER! Ten Hag Man Utd team talk secretly recorded at Aston Villa
REVEALED: The big De Ligt concern Bayern Munich had before Man Utd sale
McCarthy: If the rest of Man Utd had the attitude of these two teammates...
REVEALED: Klopp's mega contract at Red Bull

Cafu: Maldini should still be working at AC Milan

Cafu: Maldini should still be working at AC Milan
Cafu: Maldini should still be working at AC MilanAction Plus
Marcos Cafu says former AC Milan teammate Paolo Maldini should be still working with the Rossonero.

Maldini was sacked last year as technical director by Milan president Gerry Cardinale.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cafu said, “Maldini is the symbol of Milan. He was the best defender in the history of the game, he made Milan great and he should always be working there."

The former Brazil fullback also discussed Silvio Berlusconi's leadership at Milan.

He said at the Trento Football Festival: “He would come to Milanello and hand out advice on tactics, set plays and all that. Every day he had a new tactic in mind, would come and give us advice, but he respected all the players.”

 

Mentions
Serie AMaldini PaoloAC Milan
Related Articles
USA coach Pochettino: AC Milan attacker Pulisic proving himself among world best
AC Milan president Scaroni: I've always wanted San Siro demolished
Leonardo takes aim at owners of AC Milan and Inter