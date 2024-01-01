Buongiorno delighted with Napoli move: I had many offers

Alessandro Buongiorno is delighted with his move to Napoli.

The former Torino defender admits he chose Napoli over a raft of rival offers.

He said at his Monday presentation: “A lot of teams wanted me this year. Given my pathway, I will always feel connected to Torino, but it was time to take this step for my development.

“I have to say, there was no shortage of affection from Napoli when the rumours first came out, then I spoke with Mister Conte and the director Manna. We spoke a lot during the European Championship.

“I felt like the coach was charged up and motivated, we also spoke with the sporting director and the club President, who both made important pitches. I am trying to improve myself and trying to win with Napoli.

Buongiorno continued: “Lots of teams approached me. I played and grew up in Torino, I felt like I was betraying myself. You really feel the affection of the people and supporters here, I have been to Napoli before and you can feel the passion the people have for football in your body. I am really happy with this choice."

The defender admits he's now happy to call Victor Osimhen a teammate.

He added, “Victor was definitely tough, we all know about his speed and he was really difficult to mark. Man-marking Lukaku was also really difficult because he is so big.

“There are many strong strikers, and it’s always difficult. You have to study them a lot, watch their movement and the way their teammates like to get them the ball.”