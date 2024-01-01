Brescianini upbeat about Atalanta future

Marco Brescianini is delighted to now be an Atalanta player.

The midfielder made the move from Frosinone over the summer and is now part of Italy's squad this week.

He said, “I’ve had a gradual growth. I think this helped me. In terms of experience in big stages, I lack something, but I think I am ready, and this is the right moment for me.

“The Frosinone experience was important. It was my first real experience in Serie A, and it was fundamental,” continued Brescianini.

“The coach, the staff members, the directors, Angelozzi and the teammates were brilliant. There was a young group, we did excellent things. It was an essential step to growth, but we know how it ended.

“Frosinone’s mentality has always been about developing young players. Perhaps there isn’t even too much pressure, so the players can develop best with a great staff who oversee them. Frosinone is an example of how to develop young players."