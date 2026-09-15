Domenico Tedesco is reportedly set to be sacked by Serie A side Bologna following their nightmare start to 2026-27.

Fabio Grosso was the first managerial casualty in the Serie A this season, sacked by Fiorentina after just three league games.

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According to Fabrizio Romano, Bologna are set to follow suit and sack Tedesco, 41, as they remain winless from their opening four.

Bologna are currently sat down in 16th with three defeats and one draw, but perhaps most damningly, just two goals scored.

Romano has since reported that Bologna have agreed to appoint Raffaele Palladino, who was most recently in charge at Atalanta.