Bologna and Italiano reach new contract agreement

Bologna chiefs are delighted to have secured agreement with coach Vincenzo Italiano over a new contract.

After leading Bologna to their Coppa Italia final triumph this month, there had been concerns inside the club that Italiano would be tempted away by a bigger club.

He had been linked with Sergio Conceicao's job at AC Milan. However, Bologna have now secured an agreement with Italiano to 2027.

Italiano met with directors on Tuesday morning, with a deal quickly reached, says La Gazzetta dello Sport.

As such, his contract will be extended by 12 months to 2027 and also terms raised to €3m-a-year plus bonuses. Italiano also received assurances about a transfer budget which would keep Bologna competing for Europe.